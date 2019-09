Lena Dunham, creator of HBO’s “Girls,” shot this ad for President Obama’s election campaign … and she uses the spot to make a sex joke. “Your first time shouldn’t be with just anybody. You want to do it with a great guy,” she says. She’s talking about voting, of course.



Here it is:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.