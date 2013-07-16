Lena Dunham Spotted Filming 'Girls' In Gramercy Park [Photos]

Melia Robinson

Lena Dunham was spotted filming the third season of HBO’s “Girls” near Gramercy Park on Tuesday morning.

The brazen Brooklynite was wearing a printed button-down blouse, colbalt blue jeans, and an oversized messenger bag.

In the scene, she walked down the street while talking on the phone, paused on her mark, and ferociously dug into a salad bowl.

In between takes, she chatted with a possible crew member away from the crowds, on Park West and 21st St.

See pictures below:
Bystanders marveled at Dunham from behind the crew’s set-up.

A crew member marked the spot where Dunham stopped to chow down.

Dunham’s character, Hannah, seemed to be annoyed — per usual.

