Lena Dunham and America Ferrera slammed Donald Trump in a DNC speech: 'He's making America hate again'

Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera mocked Donald Trump and his rhetoric in a joint speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, making a case for why the United States “cannot afford” a Trump presidency.

The actresses introduced themselves with a satirical take on some of Trump’s controversial views toward women and minorities.

“I’m Lena Dunham, and according to Donald Trump, my body is probably like a two,” the “Girls” creator said.

“I’m America Ferrera, and according to Donald Trump, I’m probably a rapist,” the former “Ugly Betty” star said.

“But America, you’re not Mexican,” Dunham added.

“And President Obama isn’t Kenyan, Lena, but that doesn’t stop Donald,” Ferrera replied.

The duo went on to accuse Trump of being misogynistic and promoting “transphobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia and systemic racism.” In contrast, they endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and depicted her as a lifelong champion of reproductive rights and women’s rights at large.

“I am a pro-choice, feminist sexual assault survivor with a chronic reproductive illness,” Dunham said. “Donald Trump and his party think I should be punished for exercising my constitutional rights. His rhetoric about about women takes us back to a time where we were meant to be beautiful and silent. Meanwhile, 22 years ago, Hillary Clinton declared that women’s rights are human rights.”

“Donald’s not making America great again,” Ferrera added. “He’s making America hate again. And the vast majority of us, we cannot afford to see his vision of America come to be.”

Watch the speech below, via CNN.

