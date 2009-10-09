Len Elmore Joined Dreier's Firm At The Exact Wrong Time

Len Elmore — who is or has been a pro-basektball player, Harvard Law grad, district attorney, big law attorney and ESPN commentator — is not lacking for impressive resume entries.



But two periods in his career took Elmore, who seems in this Bitter Lawyer interview to be a pretty happy and content guy, to sad place.

As a sports agent and founder of Precept Sports and Entertainment, Elmore represented NBA first-round draft picks and several Olymipic gold-medal winners. But he left the agent-game after just five years because “the environment was becomming toxic” to his “ethics and scruples.” He was not going to risk his licence, he said, by staying in the game.

Unfortunately, Elmore ended up having a front row seat to one very notorious suspension of ethics – he joined Marc Dreier’s firm, Dreier LLP. Elmore started as a new income partner in September 2008, hoping to build a sports practice.

But in December 2008, Dreier was arrested and eventually sentenced to 20 years for various fraud and money laundering charges. Dreier had stolen tens of millions from clients.

The “Dreier debacle and the helplessness” Elmore and his collegues felt marked the lowest point in his career, he said.

Read the entire interview, which covers the span of Elmore’s wide-ranging career, here.

