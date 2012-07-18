The Cutest Animal Is Now The World's Most Endangered Mammal

Photo: Wikipedia

Very sad news out of the animal kingdom this past week. The lemur has been named the world’s most endangered mammal.



The finding comes from an assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission.

Lemurs are endemic to the island of Madagascar. They face increasing pressure from habitat destruction and hunting.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, the proud owner of at least two lemurs, is also upset by the news.

