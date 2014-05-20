If You Thought The New McDonald's Happy Meal Logo Was Terrifying, Check Out The New Lemonhead

Ashley Lutz

Yesterday, McDonald’s released a new Happy Meal logo.

Many customers criticised the logo for being too creepy.

But candy company Lemonhead’s logo is way worse.

The Lemonhead is “shedding his ‘little boy'” look,” reports Cheryl V. Jackson at The Chicago Tribune.

Lemonhead logoLemonhead/Ferrara Candy Co.

The new mascot will be the voice of the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. The new look will also appear on packaging.

The company told the Tribune that the new mascot is meant to attract 20 and 30-somethings to the brand.

Here’s another look.

People shared their horror on Twitter.



The McDonald’s logo seems tame by comparison.

McDonald's HappyMcDonald’s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.