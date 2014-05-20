If You Thought The New McDonald's Happy Meal Logo Was Terrifying, Check Out The New Lemonhead

Yesterday, McDonald’s released a new Happy Meal logo.

Many customers criticised the logo for being too creepy.

But candy company Lemonhead’s logo is way worse.

The Lemonhead is “shedding his ‘little boy'” look,” reports Cheryl V. Jackson at The Chicago Tribune.

The new mascot will be the voice of the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. The new look will also appear on packaging.

The company told the Tribune that the new mascot is meant to attract 20 and 30-somethings to the brand.

Here’s another look.

People shared their horror on Twitter.







What nightmares are made of “@Lemonhead: Hey pic.twitter.com/NICBOL83b5“

— Chris Zois (@zoischicago) May 20, 2014

To hell with this RT @fark: Lemonhead Candys changing image and packaging in order to haunt your dreams… http://t.co/zukwFJhbcP

— Spencer Hall (@edsbs) May 20, 2014

Lemonheads are jumping on the “let’s terrify you at the genetic level” bandwagon with McDonalds with their new look. http://t.co/nDfr0brKy2

— Azrael (@ArchAzrael) May 20, 2014

The McDonald’s logo seems tame by comparison.

