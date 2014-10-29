A Sex Toy Company Is Marketing A Product 'Exclusively For Bankers'

So this is apparently a thing…

Swedish sex toy company LELO is marketing a new product “exclusively for bankers.”

That’s right, it’s for bankers only.

Here’s why, from the company:

“Many bankers want more from their profession and their investments; they also want more from their intimate investments. The new PINO™ will be the first sex toy in history that can satisfy the hedonistic sexual cravings and excesses exhibited by members of the financial world.”

We’re not sure what exactly makes this product so special for the investment banker, aside from the fact that, according to this description, the PINO gift set comes with a pair of silver cufflinks and a money clip.

We don’t know what the cufflinks look like, but wouldn’t that be embarrassing if you were wearing them and someone else at your firm recognised where they came from?

The PINO launches on November 4th and it retails for $US159.

Right now, they’re offering sign ups to win a free PINO gift set on their website. It looks like you don’t really have to be a banker…

