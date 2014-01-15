New York Photographer Captures The 'Real' Faces Of America

Julie Zeveloff

New York-based photographer Leland Bobbé has captured many faces of America, from the high society ladies of Fifth Avenue to drag queens.

In his latest series, called “Americana Portraits,” he sought to capture the faces of people he sees as being “typically American.”

As he explains in his artist’s statement:

With this series of portraits I have tried to capture what I call Americana portraits. These are people that I see as being typically American. Obviously these images don’t represent every type of American. Personally I find these very “real” faces” more interesting than most doctors, lawyers and other white collar professionals. To my eye I believe it is their own personal style and character that sets them apart.

Bobbé shared some of his photos from upstate New York and New Orleans with Business Insider. You can see more of his work on his website and Facebook page.

Courtesy of Leland BobbéNew Orleans, Louisiana
Courtesy of Leland BobbéAfton, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéNew Orleans, Louisiana
Courtesy of Leland BobbéWhitney Point, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéWalton, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéNew Orleans, Louisiana
Courtesy of Leland BobbéWhitney Point, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéWalton, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéWalton, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéWalton, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéOtsego, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéOtsego, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéAfton, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéDeposit, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéDeposit, New York
Courtesy of Leland BobbéDeposit, New York

