This $130,000 RV with multiple rooms and a rear lounge was built on a 2020 Ford Transit — see inside

Leisure Travel Vans 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge

Leisure Travel Vans has unveiled the $US130,000 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge RV built on a 2020 Ford Transit.

The camper has two bathrooms, a rear lounge that converts into a bedroom, and front space with a kitchen and dining area.

There are three other layouts in the “Wonder” lineup: Murphy Bed, Front Twin Bed, and Rear Twin Bed.

Deliveries for the RV will begin this summer.

Leisure Travel Vans has unveiled the 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge camper van built on the chassis of a 2020 Ford Transit for $US130,000.

True to its name, this new build is the first time a rear lounge will be included in the layout. There are three other floor plans under the #VanLife “Wonder” lineup with Leisure Travel Vans: the Murphy Bed, Front Twin Bed, and Rear Twin Bed.

The Wonder Rear Lounge reflects the same comforts of a traditional home, with the added bonus of mobility that can bring the tiny home close to the outdoors, according to Leisure Travel Vans.

The camper van has a “dual-zone” layout with two main sections separated by a hallway of bathrooms and a closet. The front space is composed of a kitchen and dining area, while the rear space serves as a lounge and bedroom.

Deliveries for the 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge will begin this summer. Keep scrolling to see inside:

The rear sectional sofa has two lounge chairs with footrests, all of which is across from the 28-inch television and sound bar.

The sofa can seat three to four people, according to a YouTube video tour of the build posted by Leisure Travel Vans.

For a quick nap or night’s sleep, the rear lounge can transform into a bedroom when the 58-inch by 74-inch Murphy bed is lowered.

The front living space is composed of the kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen includes a microwave, refrigerator, dual burner propane cooktop, and sink with a cover. There are also several traditional kitchen-related storage spaces on the unit, including a paper towel holder, hooks, and cabinets, according to the YouTube video tour.

To maximise the kitchen space, Leisure Travel Vans included a pull-out pantry and hidden garbage can. And for entertainment while cooking, the builders also included another television and sound bar directly above the kitchen unit.

The Wonder Rear Lounge’s captain and passenger seats can both swivel to face the interior living space. This, when used in conjunction with the two bench seats, allows the dining table to seat four.

The removable and expandable dining table can also be used in the rear lounge area for dinner and a movie.

The van has an updated ceiling with built-in LED lights that accompany the accent lights across the build. This provides brightness at night or when the built-in window shades are pulled down.

There’s also a skylight at the front section of the van that comes with a bug screen and cover.

Parts of the windows can open for fresh air inside the tiny home when the ceiling fan or air conditioner aren’t in use.

The air conditioner also comes with a heat pump to warm up the interior.

The bathroom is separated into two “rooms” that are placed across from each other in the hallway and behind doors. One holds the shower, and the other has the toilet and sink.

The shower room includes a skylight, shower head, soap bottle holders, and a hanging towel bar. There’s also a semi-clear pull-out shower door behind the actual door. This secondary shower door can be used when the main one is fully open and operating as a makeshift wall that separates the front from the rear lounge.

The other bathroom unit has a sink, porcelain toilet, medicine cabinet, hand towel rack, window, mirror, and several small storage units.

There are several storage options across the build.

This includes the overhead storage units that are similar to an aeroplane’s overhead luggage compartments, as well as a hanging closet by the bedroom and bathrooms.

For shady outdoor lounging, the van comes with an extendable awning.

The exterior of the van also holds additional storage spaces and an outdoor shower. Its makers also included automatic power steps for safe and easy access into the RV.

The tiny home’s multiple systems — such as the battery levels, lights, and interior temperature — can be monitored and controlled on the van’s touchscreen panels.

The system can also be checked on a smartphone while the passengers are away from the van.

The power systems include dual 6-volt batteries and a 2,000-watt pure sine inverter. Dual 12-volt lithium batteries will become a purchasable option in August.

There’s also a WiFi booster on the roof of the van.

The sink, toilet, and shower are connected to a 34-gallon fresh, 35-gallon black, and 25-gallon grey water tank, according to a question-and-answer video posted on Leisure Travel Van’s YouTube channel.

The van’s propane capacity extends to 13 gallons.

The van itself is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo engine that gives the mobile home 310 horsepower and 400 foot-pounds of torque.

There’s also a voice-activated touchscreen panel on the van’s dashboard.

There are multiple interior and exterior colour options available.

This allows the colour of the kitchen countertop, upholstery on the seats, and cabinets, for example, to be semi-customisable.

