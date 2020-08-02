This $146,000 RV built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has six floor plan options with a kitchen, bathroom, bed, and rear lounge — see inside the 2021 Unity

Leisure Travel Vans has released the 2021 version of its Unity RV built on a 170-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The Unity has six possible floor plans ranging in price from $US138,460 and $US146,065.

The 2021 refreshment doesn’t have many aesthetic changes from the 2020 version but does include new standard features such as a flip-down towel bar in the shower, a magnetic accessory strip, and a new optional inflatable bed in the dinette area.

Leisure Travel Vans has created a 2021 version of its Unity RV starting at $US138,460.

Leisure Travel Vans specialises in creating Class C RVs on two ever-popular camper van chassis: the Ford Transits and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Unity specifically is built on a 170-inch Mercedes-BenzSprinter 3500 chassis that is powered by a three-litre V6 BlueTEC diesel engine, allowing the tiny home on wheels to achieve 16 to 18 miles-per-gallon.

According to Leisure Vans, Unity’s exterior was made to look “clean, stylish, and aerodynamic”, which is achieved through several design details of the van, such as its frameless windows. This crisp appearance is also carried into the interior, which has a modern look and semi-customisable complimentary colours.

While there are minimal aesthetic changes between the 2020 and 2021 Unity build, the 2021 refreshment has several new standard features, such as a flip-down towel bar in the shower, latches on the exterior storage compartments, a magnetic accessory strip, and new dinette seats that make room for an optional inflatable bed.

Keep scrolling to learn about the 2021 Unity, which is paired with the 2020 photos due to the small number of aesthetic changes:

The van has a width of seven feet, 11 inches, and a height of 10 feet, 6 inches including the air conditioning unit.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity exterior.

The body of the vehicle itself is comprised of aluminium walls, insulated floors, and fibreglass roof.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Lounge.

All six of the 2021 Unity floor plans come with a dry bathroom setup that includes a shower, sink, and toilet.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Twin Bed.

Entertainment options onboard include a bluetooth-capable sound bar and several television screens around the tiny home on wheels.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

For cooking on the road, Unity’s kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator-freezer, sink, cooktop and several storage cabinets.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

There’s also an optional exterior table that allows passengers to dine on the Unity kitchen-made meals outside of the van.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity exterior.

The RV comes equipped with LED and accent lights to brighten up the interior.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Corner Bed.

All of this is powered by a 2,000-watt inverter, two 6-volt coach batteries, and a water filtration system.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity FX.

The driver and passenger seats are both heated and can swivel to face the interior of the van, allowing them to serve as extra seats at the dining table for certain floor plans.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Bed.

Its makers also included “upgraded” safety features, like lane-keep and active brake assistance.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity FX.

Leisure Travel Vans offers different upholstery and cabinet colours that allow the interior to be semi-customisable.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Corner Bed.

For example, clients can pick between Cherry, Espresso Brown, or Sierra Maple coloured wood cabinets for all of the Unity floor plans …

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

… except for the Rear Lounge layout, which has either Cashmere or Natural Rift coloured cabinets.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Bed.

The exterior paint colour can also be changed to colours like Glacier, Denim, and Europe Sport, to name a few options.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

The van has six different floor plans with varying specs, amenities, and bed sizes and locations.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Bed.

The first floor plan, the $US138,460 Island Bed, offers a 58-inch by 74-inch bed by the rear of the RV lined that’s lined with storage units and wardrobes.

Leisure Travel Vans 2020 Unity Island Bed.

The Island Bed layout can seat four people and sleep up to two while still offering up to 63 cubic feet of exterior storage.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Twin Bed.

The layout also includes details like a pass-through storage compartment that has both interior and exterior access, and a chaise lounge by the front of the RV that can also be used as the dining area.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Island Bed.

The $US138,915 Twin Bed floor plan unsurprisingly has two 34-inch by 76-inch twin beds with under-bed storage.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Twin Bed.

The two beds can also be combined into an 88-inch by 76-inch king bed, allowing the build to seat four and sleep two.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Twin Bed.

Like the Island Bed floor plan, the Twin Bed has pass-through storage and the chaise lounge.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Twin Bed.

The $US141,385 Corner Bed layout can seat and sleep four people with its 52-inch by 76-inch bed and dinette area that can convert into a second slumber spot.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Corner Bed.

It also has 36 cubic feet of exterior storage space.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Corner Bed.

The $US146,065 Murphy Bed floor plan has, of course, a 68-inch by 76-inch Murphy bed and a daybed.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

There’s also a subwoofer to accompany the standard soundbar.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

The dual seat and table lounge system, which is accessible when the Murphy bed isn’t in use, can be configured into six different layouts

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Murphy Bed.

The $US143,725 FX takes a different approach with its floor plan by including a 68-inch by 76-inch Murphy bed, lounge seating that can convert into a daybed, and a couch in the rear with an ottoman that can be extended upwards to create a desk.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity FX.

This allows the van to sleep and seat up to two people while still including 34 cubic feet of exterior storage.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity FX.

The $US142,935 Rear Lounge comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, an optional inflatable bed by the front of the RV …

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Bed.

… and a rear lounge area with a sectional sofa that can turn into the bedroom when the 57-inch by 75-inch Murphy bed is lowered.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Bed.

This allows the unit to sleep and seat four people, but also offers the least amount of exterior storage: 30 cubic feet.

Leisure Travel Vans The 2020 Unity Rear Bed.

