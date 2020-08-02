This $146,000 RV built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has six floor plan options with a kitchen, bathroom, bed, and rear lounge — see inside the 2021 Unity

- Leisure Travel Vans has released the 2021 version of its Unity RV built on a 170-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
- The Unity has six possible floor plans ranging in price from $US138,460 and $US146,065.
- The 2021 refreshment doesn’t have many aesthetic changes from the 2020 version but does include new standard features such as a flip-down towel bar in the shower, a magnetic accessory strip, and a new optional inflatable bed in the dinette area.
Leisure Travel Vans has created a 2021 version of its Unity RV starting at $US138,460.
Leisure Travel Vans specialises in creating Class C RVs on two ever-popular camper van chassis: the Ford Transits and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Unity specifically is built on a 170-inch Mercedes-BenzSprinter 3500 chassis that is powered by a three-litre V6 BlueTEC diesel engine, allowing the tiny home on wheels to achieve 16 to 18 miles-per-gallon.
According to Leisure Vans, Unity’s exterior was made to look “clean, stylish, and aerodynamic”, which is achieved through several design details of the van, such as its frameless windows. This crisp appearance is also carried into the interior, which has a modern look and semi-customisable complimentary colours.
While there are minimal aesthetic changes between the 2020 and 2021 Unity build, the 2021 refreshment has several new standard features, such as a flip-down towel bar in the shower, latches on the exterior storage compartments, a magnetic accessory strip, and new dinette seats that make room for an optional inflatable bed.
Keep scrolling to learn about the 2021 Unity, which is paired with the 2020 photos due to the small number of aesthetic changes:
The van has a width of seven feet, 11 inches, and a height of 10 feet, 6 inches including the air conditioning unit.
The body of the vehicle itself is comprised of aluminium walls, insulated floors, and fibreglass roof.
All six of the 2021 Unity floor plans come with a dry bathroom setup that includes a shower, sink, and toilet.
Entertainment options onboard include a bluetooth-capable sound bar and several television screens around the tiny home on wheels.
For cooking on the road, Unity’s kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator-freezer, sink, cooktop and several storage cabinets.
There’s also an optional exterior table that allows passengers to dine on the Unity kitchen-made meals outside of the van.
The RV comes equipped with LED and accent lights to brighten up the interior.
All of this is powered by a 2,000-watt inverter, two 6-volt coach batteries, and a water filtration system.
The driver and passenger seats are both heated and can swivel to face the interior of the van, allowing them to serve as extra seats at the dining table for certain floor plans.
Its makers also included “upgraded” safety features, like lane-keep and active brake assistance.
Leisure Travel Vans offers different upholstery and cabinet colours that allow the interior to be semi-customisable.
For example, clients can pick between Cherry, Espresso Brown, or Sierra Maple coloured wood cabinets for all of the Unity floor plans …
… except for the Rear Lounge layout, which has either Cashmere or Natural Rift coloured cabinets.
The exterior paint colour can also be changed to colours like Glacier, Denim, and Europe Sport, to name a few options.
The van has six different floor plans with varying specs, amenities, and bed sizes and locations.
The first floor plan, the $US138,460 Island Bed, offers a 58-inch by 74-inch bed by the rear of the RV lined that’s lined with storage units and wardrobes.
The Island Bed layout can seat four people and sleep up to two while still offering up to 63 cubic feet of exterior storage.
The layout also includes details like a pass-through storage compartment that has both interior and exterior access, and a chaise lounge by the front of the RV that can also be used as the dining area.
The $US138,915 Twin Bed floor plan unsurprisingly has two 34-inch by 76-inch twin beds with under-bed storage.
The two beds can also be combined into an 88-inch by 76-inch king bed, allowing the build to seat four and sleep two.
Like the Island Bed floor plan, the Twin Bed has pass-through storage and the chaise lounge.
The $US141,385 Corner Bed layout can seat and sleep four people with its 52-inch by 76-inch bed and dinette area that can convert into a second slumber spot.
It also has 36 cubic feet of exterior storage space.
The $US146,065 Murphy Bed floor plan has, of course, a 68-inch by 76-inch Murphy bed and a daybed.
There’s also a subwoofer to accompany the standard soundbar.
The dual seat and table lounge system, which is accessible when the Murphy bed isn’t in use, can be configured into six different layouts
The $US143,725 FX takes a different approach with its floor plan by including a 68-inch by 76-inch Murphy bed, lounge seating that can convert into a daybed, and a couch in the rear with an ottoman that can be extended upwards to create a desk.
This allows the van to sleep and seat up to two people while still including 34 cubic feet of exterior storage.
The $US142,935 Rear Lounge comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, an optional inflatable bed by the front of the RV …
… and a rear lounge area with a sectional sofa that can turn into the bedroom when the 57-inch by 75-inch Murphy bed is lowered.
This allows the unit to sleep and seat four people, but also offers the least amount of exterior storage: 30 cubic feet.
