Southwest Has Officially Become The Mean Catholic School Nun Of Airlines

Former “L Word” actress Leisha Hailey was reportedly kicked off a Southwest flight after kissing her girlfriend — and being warned by a flight attendant that Southwest is a “family airline.”



Afterwards, the actress tweeted: “We were escorted off the plane for getting upset about the issue. @ SouthwestAir endorses homophobic employees. No one made her accountable.”

And: “Boycott @ SouthwestAir if you are gay. They don’t like us.”

The airline responded that the staff’s actions were not due to the fact that Leisha and her partner are a homosexual couple, but because they received customer complaints that the PDA was excessive.

This is not the first time a Southwest showbiz booting has caused controversy.

Last year, the airline deemed Kevin Smith too fat to fly and made him leave in order to ensure the “safety and comfort of all customers.”

Earlier this month, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong was kicked off a plane for wearing his pants too low.

Three makes a trend — time for Southwest to rename itself “Sister Mary Airlines.”

