Tunisian President's Wife Leila Trabelsi Fled Country With 1.5 Tons Of Gold

Photo: ap

The wife of Tunisia’s ousted president picked up some choice items before fleeing the country last week: 1.5 tons of gold bars worth $56 million.Leila Trabelsi raided the country’s gold reserves with the help of private militia and a phone call from her husband, diplomatic sources tell Le Monde (via Daily Mail). The chief of Tunisia’s bank refused to hand over the money until former president Ben Ali intervened.



Trabelsi and her gold joined Ali in exile in Saudi Arabia.

Known as the Tunisian Marie Antoinette, Trabelsi lived an opulent and corrupt lifestyle (see: yachts and pet tigers) that helped spur popular outrage.

