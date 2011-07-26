"Gossip Girl" Star Leighton Meester's mum Lawsuit Gets Ugly

Leighton Meester of “Gossip Girl,” who’s suing her mother for misusing money she gave her, is now being countersued by her mum.



Meester claims in her suit that she funneled her mother thousands a month to be used for care of Meester’s sick brother — but that her mum used it on plastic surgery.

Now Meester’s mother has filed a countersuit claiming that her daughter beat her severely during an altercation.

Meester’s far from the only star who’s had an ugly family fight in the public eye.

Click here to see 8 enormous showbiz-family blowups >>





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.