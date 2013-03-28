Leighton Is Selling Most Of Its Telecom Assets To A Canadian Pension Fund

Photo:

Leighton Holdings, the construction company whose chairman quit last week, is selling 70% if its telecommunications assets to The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for $885 million.

It is keeping the remaining portion, and said it hopes to gain some upside once the sophisticated pension fund puts the assets to good use.

Leighton’s telecommunications assets include Nextgen Networks, Metronode and Infoplex.

