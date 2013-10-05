Leighton Executives Secretly Created Rival Business On Company Time

Getty/ Epoxydude

The Leighton bribery scandal continues to unfold as confidential company emails have revealed top executives secretly created a rival company with a suspected corrupt “bagman” on company time.

According to the the Financial Review, David Savage covertly launched “Project T” in late 2010 as competition against Leighton.

Leighton Holding executives involved in “Project T” may have broken Australian laws that require senior company officers to work in the best interests of Leighton and its shareholders while employed by the Australian firm.

The AFR has more.

