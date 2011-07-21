One New York City Art Dealer Will Be Spending Her Summer Weekends In Jail

Photo: jophiel smiles via Flickr

Many prominent New York City art dealers spend their summer weekends vacationing in the Hamptons or jetsetting to Europe.But the only place Leigh Morse, the art dealer who gained notoriety for her involvement in fellow dealer Lawrence Salander‘s $120 million gallery fraud that was uncovered last year, will be spending summer weekends is jail, according to ArtInfo.



On Tuesday, Morse, who served as the director of Salandar-O’Reilly galleries, was convicted of defrauding artists and selling their works for millions of dollars without their knowledge.

She reportedly sold 80 works valued at $5 million from four separate estates without the owners’ permission, according to a statement released by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Morse will be required to pay $1.65 million in restitution and will be on probation for the next five years. She’ll also spend 16 weekends in jail.

In April, Morse was acquitted of a grand larceny charge that alleged she had stole $77,000 from actor Robert de Niro by not paying him the proceeds from sales of paintings done by his father, an artist.

