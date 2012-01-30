Check Out The Tweets That Ruined This Guy's Trip To The US

Leigh Van Bryan

Photo: Twitter

When Leigh Van Bryan and Emily Bunting flew from the UK to America, they were detained upon arrival, reports The Sun.The offence? Some poorly-received tweets.



Bryan had tweeted about “diggin’ Marilyn Monroe up” and that he would “go and destroy America.”

When the two arrived, they were questioned for five hours and held in cells for 12 hours before being put on a flight home, despite Bryan attempting to explain that “destroy” is British slang for “partying.”

They were even searched for shovels, as the agents suspected Bunting would act as lookout while Bryan dug up the grave.

“It’s almost funny now but at the time it was really scary,” Bryan told The Sun. “The Homeland Security agents were treating me like some kind of terrorist. I kept saying they had got the wrong meaning from my tweet but they just told me ‘You’ve really f***ed up with that tweet, boy’.”

A healthy reminder to watch what you tweet.

Bryan’s Twitter account is now private.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.