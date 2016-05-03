Leicester City -- the biggest Cinderella story in soccer history -- wins Premier League title after Tottenham blows a 2-0 lead to Chelsea

Leicester City secured their improbable Premier League title on Monday after Chelsea came back from two goals down to draw Tottenham, 2-2, in a must-win game for Spurs.

The title — the first in Leicester’s 132-year history — is a stunning conclusion to a dream season for Leicester, whose odds to win the title were 5,000-1 prior to the season. In top European soccer, where the prestige clubs vastly outspend the smaller teams on a yearly basis, upsets of this nature almost never happen. As SI’s Grant Wahl put it, Leicester City winning the Premier League is akin to a double-A baseball team somehow working their way up to the MLB, and then winning the World Series.

Leicester has Chelsea to thank on Monday, as the Blues came back from 2-0 down against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Chasing Leicester with three games remaining in the season, Tottenham needed to beat Chelsea and win its remaining games, and hope Leicester only managed two points in the final three games. None of that mattered, ultimately, as Tottenham could not hold on to the late lead against Chelsea.

Eden Hazard was the villain, scoring the equaliser with a terrific top-corner finish:

Hats off to Leicester City — we will almost certainly never seen a Cinderella story quite like this in soccer ever again.

