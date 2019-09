We love beautifully engineered technology, and few companies obsess over the details of their products the way Leica does with its lenses.



They just released a beautiful video that walks us through how more than 100 different parts come together to create a killer camera lens. Have a look below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.