Chinese Party Boss Fired After Sex Tape Circulates Online

Chinese media is full of reports today about Lei Zhengfu, the party boss of Chongqing’s Beibei District, and a sex-tape apparently showing Lei with his 18-year-old mistress that is currently being shared online.



According to Reuters, Lei has been fired from his position after an internal investigation by the Communist Party.

The video, reportedly shot in 2007, had been circulating online since at least Tuesday. Lei had previously told reporters that the video had been faked, but an investigation by Chongqing’s Discipline Inspection Commission reportedly found the video had not been manipulated.

The journalist who broke the story, Ji Xuguang, has claimed on his Weibo account that he has more evidence against Lei, but cannot post it because of its explicit nature. Claims of corruption by Lei are also doing the rounds.

Chongqing is, of course, the enormous city in Southwest China that was once led by ousted party leader Bo Xilai. The downfall of Bo — apparently after his wife murdered a British businessman — also brought a large amount of attention to Bo’s personal life, with rumours of movie star mistresses and an official report that said he “had or maintained improper sexual relations with multiple women”.

Lei also appears to be part of a broader trend — Chinese officials brought down after pressure on Weibo and other social media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.