Lehman's Asset Management Arm Got Two New Bids

We’ve been following the unfolding story of the sale of Lehman Brothers asset management arm, which is mostly Neuberger Berman plus some other stuff, very closely. In September, Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy the business for $2.5 billion. The bankruptcy court’s deadline for alternative bids was Tuesday.



At first it seemed as if no new bidders had emerged. Bloomberg reported sources saying the most likely contender, Carlyle, had decided against putting in a bid. But now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Shai Waisman, an attorney for Lehman Brothers, says two others have put in bids for the asset management unit.

The names are not disclosed, and we haven’t been able to turn them up. Anyone want to make a guess?

