Feds Expand Lehman Probe

The federal investigation of the collapse of Lehman Brothers is growing. Charlie Gasparino, CNBC’s “on air editor,” reports that the number of current and former Lehman executives who have received subpoena’s from the US attorney’s office has grown to 17. New to the list is Mark Walsh, the former head of Lehman’s commercial real estate operation.



Walsh joins CEO Dick Fuld, President Joseph Gregory, former Chief Financial Officer Erin Callan, former CFO Ian Lowit and others who have yet to be identified. The Feds are looking into whether Lehman misled investors before collapsing last month.

