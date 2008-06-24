Evergreen Solar (ESLR) Going Higher, 20% Upside to Estimates

Lehman, like Piper and Jeffries, saw $600 million in new contracts for Evergreen Solar (ESLR) and a 20% jump in the stock and got excited. Today, Lehman raised its target for ESLR from $12 to $15:

We expect positive momentum to continue as we see at least 20% upside potential to 2009 street estimates from on-schedule ramp/improved profitability at Devens facility. Street ests appear conservative as:

ests do not fully reflect 135MW shipments guidance for 2009

assume significantly low ASPs

reflect generally conservative cost assumptions

appear to be fully discounting financing concerns

We believe upside potential to target model is ~$0.90 in ’09 and ~$1.65 in ’10.

Lehman maintains OVERWEIGHT, target price from $12 to $15.

