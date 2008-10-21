Lehman Staffer Goes Berzerk After Mistakenly Thinking He's Been Canned

Just this morning at Barclays, one former Lehman employee freaked out when his computer wouldn’t turn on. It turned out it was just a loose power cord somewhere. But the employee didn’t realise this until he had let loose a tirade of obscenities directed at his new Barclays bosses and Lehman CEO Dick Fuld, according to a witness. Now co-workers are wondering if his premature panic may cost him his job.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.