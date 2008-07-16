Lehman Sick Of Stock Plummeting Every Day, May Go Private

Hilary Lewis

Nothing says “our company’s doing so bad we don’t want anyone to know how bad we’re doing” like taking a firm private. If Lehman Brothers drops its public listing it will be the first bulge-bracket bank to do so.  But given the clobbering the stock has sustained, we can’t say we blame them.

NYP: Lehman Brothers’ CEO Dick Fuld is seriously mulling a way to take itself private and out of the public eye, The Post has learned.

According to sources, talks internally centering on privatizing Lehman have gotten very serious consideration after a blistering onslaught of rumours and questions about the firm’s solvency have caused the venerable bond shop to shed more than 79 per cent this year.

Details on how such a take-private manoeuvre might work are not clear. However, the rationale is that the free-fall in Lehman’s shares, which tumbled as much as 15 per cent yesterday, is attracting hungry vultures hoping to snap up the ailing fixed-income shop on the cheap. “The idea is why sell to someone else at so cheap a price when they could buy themselves,” noted one source.

