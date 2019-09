Geez. We’ve been talking a lot about the casino stocks AIG (AIG), Fannie Mae (FNM), and Freddie Mac (FRE) have been surging like crazy lately, but this one takes the cake.



Matthew Goldstein at Reuters points out that pink-sheet traded and bankrupt Lehman brothers was up 200% on Friday. It even has a market cap of $103 million now. Crazy.

