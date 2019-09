Lehman's New Way To Save Itself From David Einhorn: Rights Offering (LEH)

How do you raise billions of dollars of emergency equity capital without diluting the hell out of your already clobbered shareholders? A rights offering!



Specifically, you say, “Sorry, we’ve already caused your investment to drop 60+%, but if we don’t raise more money now it will go all the way to zero, so we’d like to offer you the opportunity to buy more stock and thus maintain your current ownership percentage.”

Will Lehman Brothers (LEH) do one of these? CNBC investigator Charlie Gasparino says they’re considering it. Gasparino also says Lehman is considering moving its Q2 earnings report up a week to calm fears that the firm is on the verge of running out of money (Interview yesterday afternoon):

Charlie Gasparino: . CNBC HAS LEARNED THAT SENIOR EXECUTIVES AT LEHMAN ARE WEIGHING WHETHER TO PREANNOUNCE THE FIRM’S-SECOND EARNINGS, WHICH PROBABLY WILL BE LOSSES, IN AN EFFORT TO DISPEL MARKET rumour THAT THEY’RE FACING A LIQUIDITY CRISIS. THE WEEK OF THE 16th, WE UNDERSTAND THEY’RE TALKING ABOUT RELEASING THEM NEXT WEEK TO GET IT ALL OUT ON THE OPEN. ALSO TO KIND OF ANNOUNCE WHAT TYPE OF CAPITAL RAISING PROGRAM THEY’RE GOING TO DO. POSSIBLY COMMON EQUITY SALE . WHAT I UNDERSTAND THEY’RE WEIGHING RIGHT NOW IS WHETHER TO DO SOMETHING LIKE A RIGHTS OFFERING, WHERE EXECUTIVES ESSENTIALLY GO TO THE TOP, THE BIGGEST SHAREHOLDERS SAY, DO YOU WANT TO BUY SOME STOCK? NOT DO A FULL-FLEDGED OFFERING. APPARENTLY I DON’T UNDERSTAND ALL THE NUANCES, BUT APPARENTLY THAT’S SUPPOSED TO LIMIT THE DILUTION…

Dylan Ratigan: WHAT WERE THE RIGHTS OFFERING?

Karen Finerman: THAT’S A TRADITIONAL RIGHTS OFFERING, WHICH I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA, WHICH IS TO SAY TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS, WE’LL GIVE YOU ALL SHAREHOLDERS THE RIGHT TO BUY X NUMBER OF SHARES AT 25. YOU CAN EITHER HOLD ON TO THAT RIGHT AND EXERCISE IT, OR YOU CAN SELL THAT RIGHT IN THE MARKET.…

Gasparino: KAREN, THE THING THAT I HEARD, THE CAUTION I WAS GIVING ON WHAT’S KNOWN AS A PURE RIGHTS OFFERING, IS THAT APPARENTLY THAT TAKES A LONG TIME TO DO, TWO WEEKS OR TWO MONTHS TO GET THROUGH THE S.E.C. PROCESS. WHAT I UNDERSTAND WHAT THEY’RE LOOKING AT IS SOME VARIATION OFF OF THAT…

Finerman: I WOULD DO A RIGHTS OFFERING. I THINK IT’S THE MOST FAIR FOR SHAREHOLDERS. IF YOU EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT, YOU WILL NOT BE DILUTED AT ALL. THAT’S WHAT RBS JUST DID. I THINK THE BIGGEST RIGHTS OFFERING EVER, AND THAT WAS SUCCESSFUL. IF THEY HAVE TIME, THAT’S WHAT I WOULD DO.

Gasparino: THAT IS THE BEST WAY IF YOU HAVE TIME. I’M NOT SURE THEY HAVE TIME. HERE’S ONE THING I DO KNOW. I HEARD YOU TALKING ABOUT MR. EINHORN BEFORE. HE MAY BE COMPLETELY RIGHT, I HAVE NO IDEA. IT’S HARD TO FIGURE OUT WHO’S RIGHT. BOTH SIDES CAN MANIPULATE THE NUMBERS SHORT TERM. I DON’T THINK, THOUGH, AND WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT — I DON’T THINK THEY SIT HERE AND THINK THAT LEHMAN IS GOING THE WAY OF BEAR ANYTIME SOON. THE REAL PROBLEM WITH LEHMAN BROS. — AND WE DON’T NEED EINHORN TO TELL US THIS, IS THE FACT THAT THE FUTURE IS VERY MURKY. THEY HAVE DELEVERAGED SO MUCH. WHERE ARE THESE GOING TO MAKE MONEY IN THE FUTURE? THE QUESTION BECOMES WHO BUYS THIS COMPANY? THEY CANNOT REALLY EXIST, PRODUCE PROFIT MARGINS THAT ARE NECESSARY AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY.

