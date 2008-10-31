Lehman's Bella Has Died

We’re on record arguing that the cost of saving Lehman Brothers would very likely have been worse than the cost of the huge market dislocations from letting the firm go bankrupt. That’s now a very unpopular position. But we had second thoughts about our stance this morning when we learned that Bella, the Lehman Brothers mascot/guard dog who was fired by Barclays, has died.



The cute black dog was “rushed to the hospital on her last day at 745, and diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer. She died on Sunday. Apparently she didn’t want live in a world in which Lehman didn’t exists,” DealBreaker reports.

“I’m sick over this,” a young woman who works at Lehman told us this morning.

“Fuld should’ve had her tumour,” a commenter wrote on DealBreaker.

DealBreaker’s Bess Levin is auctioning off an ID tag for Bella. The latest bid has driven the bidding up to $150. The proceeds of the Ebay auction will go to a canine charity yet to be determined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.