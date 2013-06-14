Lehman Brothers Ran In The JPMorgan Corporate Challenge Yesterday And Their T-Shirts Were Hilarious

Yesterday we participated in the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge 3.6 mile run in Central Park with thousands of other runners from investment banks, hedge funds and other companies in New York City.



As we were heading over to the start line, we ran into a small group representing Lehman Brothers—the investment banking giant that collapsed in September 2008.

They were wearing grey t-shirts with Frankeinstein’s monster on the back and the saying “We’re Alive!.”

The company still operates in midtown Manhattan with far fewer people selling off its remaining assets, according to Reuters.

Check out the shirts:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.