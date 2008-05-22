Lehman: "Peak Oil" Argument Bogus, Price Will Fall "Violently"

From FT:



James Crandell and Adam Robinson of Lehman Brothers wrote that the upward slope of the futures curve suggested that the markets were being swayed by the prospect of “peak oil” – the start of an irreversible decline in oil supply.

They wrote: “The fundamental arguments being put forward for rising prices today are that demand, particularly in the non-OECD, will continue to grow robustly at the same time that oil production is “peaking.”

However, they added, they rejected the argument that oil had entered a new era after 130 years of boom and bust cycles, and suggested that prices would fall, “perhaps violently”, by the first quarter of next year.

