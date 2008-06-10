Lehman: Cheap iPhone = Buy More Apple (AAPL)

Lehman’s (LEH) eyes lit up yesterday when they saw the $199 price tag for the 8 GB 3G iPhone (despite its having been widely predicted). The bank continues to recommend Apple (AAPL) and sees the reduced price of the iPhone helping better drive its multiple revenue streams.



Lehman reiterates OVERWEIGHT for Apple (AAPL), target from $202 to $234.

See Also:

Apple (AAPL): Buy on The (Modest) iPhone Weakness (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL): 3G iPhone Delay (July 11) Frustrates Fans, Investors (AAPL)

Five Things We Want From The Next iPhone (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.