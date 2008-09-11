Lehman (LEH), WaMu (WM), Merrill (MER)... Is Today The Day Financial System Collapses?

In the next day or two, the financial markets could hit their tipping point. It is certainly not beyond the realm of the possible that Lehman (LEH) and Washington Mutual (WM) could fail. Merrill Lynch (MER) is also trading off sharply.



Looking into what is now a nearly bottom-less well, a serial failure of several firms could cut the implied value of mortgage-back securities and other consumer debt instruments by 20% or 30% more than their nominal value a few weeks ago.This is not a measured failure of inherent value. It is an annihilation. Value of existing derivatives, which have not been valued by trading in the open market could face a catastrophic failure.

The Fed and Treasury would have little choice other than to step in with tens of billions of dollars, or watch the banking system dissolve.

