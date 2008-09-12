Lehman (LEH) Traders: "The Entire F*ing Street Wants Us To Fail"

Traders at besieged Lehman Brothers (LEH) are keeping their cool, a source reports, even as the firm collapses around them. The source describes the trading floor atmosphere as one of stoic reserve.



Traders are going about business as usual with “an even keel” and a “level head,” but not at the usual frantic pace. No one is jumping out windows, but the sangfroid is accompanied by resigned paranoia:

“The entire fucking street wants us to fail.”

The firm’s traders believe that Lehman’s fate will be decided by this weekend. Not surprisinly, our source is scouting for job options. Asked whether his colleagues were doing the same, he replied: “No one admits it… but probably.”

