END OF DAYS

** Lehman Toast, Bank of America buys Merrill for $29
* Fed now taking equities as collateral? Are they nuts?
* Why did BOFA pay $29 for Merrill when it could have gotten it for $10?
* Barclays walks out on talks, tries to call Paulson’s bluff. End nigh
* “Bad Bank” fix silly: Lehman should just sell or file for bankruptcy
* Lehman fate hangs in balance, sale less likely
* EMERGENCY MEETING TO SAVE LEHMAN, WORLD
* Lehman gets bids for asset management business: $5 billion
* Feisty Lehman bankers already insulting potential saviour Bank of America
* Feds: We chat with Lehman CEO every hour or so
* Lehman coffee vendors refuse to serve reporters at scene of implosion
* Dick Fuld’s secretary still answering with a smile!
* This time, even debtholders could be hosed
* Paulson to Lehman: I’m not saving your sorry arse
* 99% of Lehman employees about to get royally screwed
* Fuld: I can’t understand why no one believes me
* Potential Lehman Buyers Hanging Fed On Own Petard
* Lehman Working With Fed, Treasury: Bailout Seems Inevitable
* “If We Don’t Get Bought In The Next 24 Hours, It’s Over”
* Bank of America Now Lehman’s Best Hope
* LEH Traders: “The Entire F*ing Street Wants Us To Fail”
* Lehman Now Desperately Trying To Sell Itself
* Is This the Day The Financial System Collapses?
* HSBC not buying Lehman, either
