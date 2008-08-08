Lehman (LEH), Shedding Non-Core Assets, Buys A Bicycle Company

As Lehman (LEH) CEO Dick Fuld rushes around the world desperately looking for capital to save the firm, Lehman’s merchant bank took a 40% stake in Sram Corp, a Chicago-based bicycle component manufacturer.



We have no doubt that bicycle components are a fantastic investment. But given that Lehman is seemingly a breath away from financial ruin, couldn’t the money be put to better use?

