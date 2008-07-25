Lehman (LEH) May Sell Neuberger In Emergency Cash-Raising Move

Lehman Brothers (LEH) is thinking about selling its asset management group Neuberger Berman, valued at approximately $8 billion, says CNBC. The spin-off would raise lots of needed capital, but credit analysts suggest that because the unit is so profitable and is such a reliable source of income that offloading it might negatively affect Lehman’s credit ratings. CNBC:



Such a move could also come at a big cost for Lehman, the smallest of the major Wall Street investment banks, as it removes a very profitable part of the business and would make it difficult to be competitive as a stand alone company. Ratings agencies may also have a problem with Lehman spinning off even a chunk of Neuberger because it provides a stable source of revenue — a factor that may cause the brokerage to have second thoughts…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.