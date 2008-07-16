Lehman (LEH) Fall-Girl Erin Callan Bolts For Credit Suisse

After falling on her sword for still-employed Lehman (LEH) CEO Dick Fuld, Lehman’s former CFO Erin Callan has understandably left the firm. Her new gig? Running the hedge-fund business at Credit Suisse. WSJ:



Erin Callan, demoted last month as Lehman Brothers chief financial officer, will join Credit Suisse Group as head of its investment bank’s global hedge-fund business, Credit Suisse said.

Ms. Callan, 42 years old, starts Sept. 2 and also will be a Credit Suisse managing director. As part of the newly created position, based in New York, she will be the firm’s chief liaison with hedge funds.

See Also: Lehman COO and CFO Ousted

