Lehman’s (LEH) CEO Dick Fuld, whose tenure at Lehman is hanging by a thread, follows Morgan Stanley’s John Mack in forgoing a bonus this year.



If only the damage Fuld has done to Lehman shareholders over the past 12 months will only cost them a year.

