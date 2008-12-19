Lehman Insider Trading Story NOT Boring

We still say that a garden variety insider trading case (passing on tips) is boring in this day and age, but this Lehman story is not quite the wet blanket we thought it was. Turns out, one of the players involved with the scheme was former Playboy Playmate Maria Checa, who traded through an investment vehicle called Playmate Capital.



Read more in the SEC’s complaint, which is embedded below. Maria is named as a relief defendant, meaning the SEC is looking to claw back some of those illegal profits.

Insider Trading Complaint



