Lehman Employees Not Sticking Around To See What Happens

As the drama swirls around Lehman Brothers, many of its employees are preparing to jump ship, says BusinessWeek, whose offices are across the street.



BW: [T]he mood inside Lehman’s Times Square office is said to be somber. Sources say many of the brokers at Lehman have listed with headhunters, trying to find new jobs. Teams of traders are putting out feelers to friends at other Wall Street firms about making a jump…

Reuters backs up the BW report:

One employee in London said on Thursday he has received several calls from headhunters, as rivals see hiring opportunities in the expected exodus — which would deepen the pool of talent made available by the global credit crunch and financial-sector layoffs.

Lehman had 25,935 employees at the end of August.

“Lehman people are starting to wake up and see what else is out there,” said Gary Goldstein, president of Whitney Group, a New York-based executive search group that specialises in financial services and counts Lehman as a client.

“I’m in touch with a lot of people there who are very nervous, and up until now had been loyalists who never considered anything other than staying at Lehman for their career,” he said in an interview.

