Another Bank Drops Internet Advertising Forecast, A Bit

Lehman Brothers’ media analyst Douglas Anmuth tweaked his projection for U.S. online ad spending by a couple hundred million. He’s now expecting $26.17 billion in online ad sales in 2008, a 23% increase from 2007. His last call was for 24% growth or $26.20 billion. The Interactive Advertising Bureau pegged 2007 online ad spending at $21.2 billion.



Given the revisions we’ve seen this year, this isn’t a biggie. In March, eMarketer cut its projection for online ad spending in 2008 from $27.5 billion to $25.9 billion; Oppenheimer cut its online ad projection for 2008 late last year. Anmuth’s projection is pretty much in-line with Zenith Optimedia’s predicted U.S. online ad growth 23.4% in 2008.

How will the spending break down? According to Anmuth: 27% growth in search, 25% growth in display, 18% growth in lead generation / E-mail, and 14% growth in classifieds.

