Lehman Diaspora Watch: Three To Citadel

The scattering of Lehman Brothers continues. Today we have word that three from Lehman Brothers Europe have been hired into Citadel’s proprietary trading group.



From Bloomberg:

Timothy Bryan Wilkinson, former head of fixed income proprietary trading at Lehman Brothers, will work on the same business at Citadel’s proprietary trading group along with John Alexander Goodridge, the company said in an e-mailed statement today. Alex Maddox, 38, formerly head of European mortgage-bond trading, will become Citadel’s head of securitized products in Europe. The team will report to Patrik Edsparr, Citadel’s global head of fixed income and European chief executive officer.

