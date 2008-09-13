Lehman Coffee Vendors Refuse To Serve Reporters At Scene Of Implosion

Coffee cart owners outside Lehman Brothers have gotten sick of journalists loitering about eavesdropping to catch incendiary soundbites.



Either that or they need to save their coffee for the bankers at Lehman who’ll be working all weekend trying to save themselves.

NY Mag’s Daily Intel blog: Yesterday we mentioned that we thought The Wall Street Journal‘s addition of bits of conversation overheard around the food cart in front of Lehman Brothers to its piece about the bank’s probable sale was a little skeevy, and it turns out we weren’t the only ones. This morning, Felix Salmon snapped this photo of a sign in a coffee cart window. Looks like someone is a little tired of being quoted as “a source with knowledge of the discussions.”

Photo courtesy of Felix Salmon and Portfolio

