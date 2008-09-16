Lehman Coffee Vendor Speaks: "Bankruptcy Sucks"

The Lehman Brothers coffee vendor who made headlines on Friday for refusing to serve reporters is standing by the bankers who kept him in business. That’s nice for today, but soon most of them will be gone, and he’ll have to move to another firm.



Dealbreaker: So, I just left Lehman Brothers’s Coffee Cart Man (CCM), whose real (nick)name is Leon, which almost sounds too good to be true, alliteration-wise. Though some claimed the not so unspoken message he sent to reporters last Friday–which was: Fuck you, leave me the fuck alone!–originated with a Lehman employee who paid him to say back the shit off, Leon told us it was his idea.

“When they suffer I suffer,” Big L said.

Apparently he’d been following the story on BBC London last night/early this morning and thinks the bankruptcy filing “sucks, but what can you do?” He offered that “You’ve got to look up” and then added pessimistically or realistically that “it’s probably going to get worse.” The purveyor of pastry diplomatically declined to name specific names of reporters he continues to refuse to service today.

Also–we left him with a few hundred,* so please go drink, on us. (I realise now I should’ve stocked his cart with the necessary ingredients to make all of today’s coffee Irish. There’s always tomorrow?)

*Is there a metaphor to be found in the fact that my Bank of America check card wouldn’t open the door to the ATM place, or the HSBC one across the street, and I had to traipse around to find a bodega that’d give me cash? Probably.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.