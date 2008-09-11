Lehman CEO Fuld Calls Pals, Begs For Business

As Lehman teeters on the edge of failure, CEO Dick Fuld has been calling friends for favours to help him save the firm. Judging by the picture the Journal ran, however, he didn’t call them.



WSJ: As Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. stock teetered in recent weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Fuld Jr. called Wall Street executives to make sure they were still trading with his embattled firm and offering it credit. rumours about the firm’s health kept popping up, he groused to other executives.

“I feel like I’m playing whack-a-mole every day,” Mr. Fuld said, according to people familiar with the calls.

