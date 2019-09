CNBC just reported that the auction of Lehman’s garbage CDS assets have produced bids of 9 cents on the dollar, much less than expected. They may go up before the close (expected 2PM)



Implication: If the Lehman bids don’t change, there will have to be some MASSIVE writedowns across the industry.

