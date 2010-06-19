Judge Orders Lehman To Hire Sotheby's To Liquidate Its 447-Piece Art Collection

The shell of Dick Fuld’s former stomping grounds, Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, is being forced to sell off its 447-piece art collection with Sotheby’s after a bankruptcy judge ruled the company no longer needs the art, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Because Lehman owes plenty of creditors millions upon millions of dollars, Sothebys will not be paid by Lehman but instead will receive a premium from the proceeds of the sale.



WSJ: Judge James M. Peck of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Thursday approved the retention of the high-end auction house, which expects to raise more than $10 million from the sale of pieces by such artists as Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol at a Sept. 25 auction.

Lehman sought to sell the art—447 pieces in all—after determining it no longer needed the art as it winds down its business.

Now that Sotheby’s employment has been approved, the auction house can start performing such key tasks including researching the origin of the art, grouping the collection into lots and providing descriptions, scheduling and promoting the auction, conducting the sale and handling all shipping arrangements.

Better bring your checkbook if you plan on attending.

Don’t miss the artwork Lehman sold off last year in a similar auction ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.