The Lehman Brothers London Headquarters Sign That Sold For Over $US66,000 Is Hitting The Auction Block Again

The Lehman Brothers sign that hung above the now-defunct investment bank’s European headquarters in Canary Wharf is hitting the auction block again.

On September 17th, two days after the fifth anniversary of the demise of Lehman, the sign will be auctioned off in London by Christie’s.

It’s unclear who the current owner is because they wish to remain anonymous. They did pay a lot for the sign during the first auction, though.

Back in 2010, the metal sign sold for £42,050 (or $US66,439). It was estimated to bring in only £2,000 – £3,000 (or $US3,100 to $US4,500).

Now someone else will get a chance to have a piece of Lehman memorabilia in their home or office.

