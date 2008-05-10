Lehman Brothers Invents New Way to Say "You're Fired"

Lehman Brothers (LEH) layoffs are expected next week. Some soon-to-be-whacked employees have apparently found out their unfortunate fates in advance. A reader submits:



A friend of mine…has heard of their likely layoff (rumours are many coming next week), not thru a direct communication from a superior, but by receiving a notice re COBRA benefits and monthly costs. They expect the official word of layoffs is coming next week. Sad way to learn about your future.

Eliminates the need for those awkward termination meetings, though.

