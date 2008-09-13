LEHMAN DEATH THROES

* Feisty Lehman bankers already insulting potential saviour Bank of America
* Feds: We chat with Lehman CEO every hour or so
* Lehman coffee vendors refuse to serve reporters at death-scene
* Dick Fuld’s secretary still answering with a smile!
* And what if there’s no deal by Monday?
* This time, even debtholders could be hosed
* Paulson to Lehman: I’m not saving your sorry arse
* 99% of Lehman employees about to get royally screwed
* Fuld: I can’t understand why no one believes me
* Potential Lehman Buyers Hanging Fed On Own Petard
* “If We Don’t Get Bought In The Next 24 Hours, It’s Over”
* Bank of America Now Lehman’s Best Hope
* LEH Traders: “The Entire F*ing Street Wants Us To Fail”
* Lehman Now Desperately Trying To Sell Itself
* Is This the Day The Financial System Collapses?
* HSBC not buying Lehman, either
